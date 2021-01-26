Fayette County Sheriff’s Department searching for person of interest in shooting incident

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Fayette County Sheriffs Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that may have occurred in the Oak Hill area.
We are asking if you have any information as to the identity of the person pictured, please contact the Sheriffs Department as listed below or the Oak Hill Police Department.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.