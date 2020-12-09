Fayette County Sheriff’s Department provides details on weekend drug arrest

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department made a drug arrest in Fayetteville this past Sunday.

An investigation was made on a vehicle at a traffic stop, and narcotics were later found at a residence. The department arrested Bryant Carr, 41, of Fayetteville, for possession with an intent to deliver narcotics.

“During their investigation of that traffic stop, they obtained information of possibly where the narcotics came from,” said Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Rod Purdue. “At that time, they went to the said residence and searched the said residence, where they located a quantity of heroin. Also packaging material.”

Carr’s hearing will take place in front of the Fayette County magistrate within 10 days of his arrest.