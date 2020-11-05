Fayette County Sheriff’s Department participates in “No-Shave November”

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – You may see some more facial hair on Fayette County deputies for the next month.

That’s because the department is participating in “No-Shave November.” Officials are growing facial hair and donating money to a good cause. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says he is excited to see the turnout at the end of the month.

“We always try to give to a good cause and make sure it stays local. It’s just a way to give back to the community and a way for the guys to have fun,” Fridley said.

The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose.