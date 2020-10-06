Fayette County Sheriff’s Department K-9 “Boss” passes away

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department mourns the loss of one of its most beloved members.

“Boss,” a drug-sniffing and person tracking K-9 has passed away. Boss was a black labrador retriever who actively served his community for 9 years from 2008 to 2017. He played an integral part in many felony drug cases and aided in locating missing persons.

Boss spent his golden years living with his handler/dad Sergeant William “Richie” Callison and family out in the country, seeing a ripe old age of nearly 15.