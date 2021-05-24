Fayette County Sheriff’s Department getting recertified for tasers

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – One county’s Sheriff’s Department is set to be recertified in an important part of its tool kit.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is preparing for its annual class to be recertified in the use of tasers. Deputies feel that staying up to date with case laws and functioning keeps them sharp.

“The state has a thing called ‘LET,'” said Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue. “You have to do so much annual in-service training yearly to keep your certification. Whichever tool you add to your tool belt, you have to have training on that tool. That’s part of our tools that we carry every day.”

Fayette County deputies will participate in the recertification next Wednesday.

