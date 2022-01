FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A mainstay in the Fayette County Schools System has passed away.

Fayette County Schools Superintendent Gary Hough confirmed to WOAY late Friday night the news about the death of Associate Superintendent of Personnel and Operations Margaret Pennington.

Hough says Pennington worked within the school system in many roles over many years and will be sorely missed.

Pennington had been with the district for nearly 40 years.

