Fayette County Park to host annual Easter Egg Adventure

BECKWITH, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Park will be host to their sixth annual Easter Egg Adventure.

A free event for kids ages 12 and under, the hunt will take place on Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Along with a total of 5,000 eggs, the event will include Easter Bunny photo opportunities and goody bag giveaways.

A number of vendors will also be there, some of them will include Mad Concessions, Appalachian Lemonade, and Aurora Ice.

“It brings them out to the park, the park is a beautiful place, they can meet other kids and take pictures with the Easter Bunny. We are going to have about eight Easter baskets that we’ve made, so once they register we will put them in a drawing, “Park assistant, Angel Duncan.

If the weather is bad, the park will postpone the event and make it up on the following Friday, April 15.

