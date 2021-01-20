Fayette County man sentenced to prison for fleeing from officers

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on December 18, 2020, Omar Lewis, age 33 of Mount Hope, was sentenced to three (3) to ten (10) years in prison for felony fleeing from an officer in a vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol and to one (1) year in jail for obstructing a police officer, a misdemeanor.

On November 4, 2019, Officer B. Dodrill attempted to stop Lewis for speeding when he fled to Mount Hope. After exiting the vehicle, Lewis fled on foot. After he was apprehended, the officer determined that Lewis’ blood alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit.

This crime was investigated by the Mount Hope Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith.