Fayette county man sentenced after facing sexual/domestic assault, burglary, other charges

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man has been sentenced after facing a multitude of felony and misdemeanor charges.

According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Justin Conner, 33, of Oak Hill, has been sentenced to 1-5 years each for the felony crimes of strangulation and third-degree sexual assault, 1-10 years for felony intimidation of a witness, and 1-15 years for the felony count of burglary.

All sentences will be served consecutively.

Conner’s misdemeanor sentences for six counts of domestic battery, three counts of domestic assault, and one count of violation of a domestic violence protective order have been ordered to be served at the same time as the felony counts.

Conner was also fined a total of $5,400. Upon his release from jail, he is required to serve 20 years of supervised release.

On Oct. 23, 2020, Conner was convicted of the felony crimes of strangulation, third degree

sexual assault, and burglary, along with nine misdemeanors including multiple counts of domestic battery, domestic assault, and violation of a domestic violence protective order following a two-day trial.

He later entered a plea of guilty to the felony crime of intimidating a witness and an additional count of domestic battery on Jan. 14.

In March and April 2019, police responded to multiple domestic violence calls to the Trump Street residence Conner shared with his girlfriend and her son.

During the trial, the State presented evidence of Conner’s confession to some of the charges, medical evidence and electronic evidence in addition to the victim’s testimony.

The evidence showed that Conner strangled his girlfriend until she was unconscious

before he sexually assaulted her on March 15, 2019.

On April 16, 2019, Conner kicked in the door to the same residence and attacked the victim multiple times. In September 2019, Conner physically attacked his girlfriend in an effort to dissuade her from testifying against him, and police responded on two separate occasions in September 2019 before he was detained.