Fayette County man pleads guilty to sex offense against a minor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Christopher Lee Foster, 36, of Oak Hill, was charged via indictment in June 2021.

According to the plea agreement, Foster admitted that earlier this year, he was in contact through social media with a 13-year-old girl from New Jersey.

He told her he wanted to meet her and sent pornographic images and videos. He also pressured the girl to send him sexually explicit pictures of herself, even offering to pay for such images.

Foster further admitted that in approximately 2015 and 2016 he produced (or caused the production of) sexually explicit images of a different minor.

If the plea agreement is accepted by the Court, Foster will be sentenced to between 235 months (19 years, 7 months) and 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in prison when he is sentenced on January 5, 2022. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

