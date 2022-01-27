Fayette County man pleads guilty to distributing meth

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man pleaded guilty today to distributing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Andrew Daniel Sprinkle, 34, admitted that on two separate occasions in September 2020, he sold methamphetamine to an undercover informant working with law enforcement. Sprinkle also admitted that on Sept. 21, 2020, he was in possession of a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol when he sold the methamphetamine to the undercover informant. Sprinkle knew he was prohibited from possessing any firearms due to prior felony convictions in the state of North Carolina.

Sprinkle faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 when he is sentenced on May 6, 2022.

