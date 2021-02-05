Fayette County man pleads guilty to child pornography

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Eddie McKinney, 33, of Mt. Hope, pled guilty to distribution and attempted distribution of prepubescent child pornography.

“Child pornographers like McKinney pose grave danger to our most vulnerable,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “The work of the FBI and their federal, state and local law enforcement partners is critical to removing these offenders from our communities and keeping West Virginia’s children safe.”

McKinney admitted that on Dec. 3, 2015, he distributed child pornography using peer-to-peer file sharing software. He admitted that he knowingly possessed and distributed to others images depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Law enforcement recovered over 600 images of child pornography from his home, including images involving sadistic and masochist conduct.

McKinney faces a minimum of five years in prison and up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on May 6, 2021.