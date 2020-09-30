Fayette County man pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- A Panamanian man residing in Ansted pled guilty to a sex offense involving a minor, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Eugene Enrique Torres, 43, pled guilty to attempted enticement of a minor.

“Horribly Horrific. Now this Panamanian man faces up to life in prison. Predators like Torres pose a significant threat to West Virginia children,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We are fortunate to work hand in hand with the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force to keep our children safe.”

Torres admitted that in June 2020 he contacted a woman on Craigslist who identified herself as a mother who would allow him to have sex with her children in exchange for money. During the conversation, Torres arranged to have the woman travel from Beckley to a hotel in Fayetteville with an 11-year-old girl the woman stated was her daughter. Torres would then pay approximately $250 in order to engage in oral sex and sexual intercourse with the child. After he met with the purported mother at the hotel, Torres was arrested on his way to meet the child.

Torres faces up to life in prison when sentenced on January 6, 2021. As a result of the conviction, Torres will have to register as a sex offender and may be subject to removal from the United States.

The FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is handling the prosecution.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.