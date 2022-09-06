Fayette County man facing felony sexual abuse charges

Boomer, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County officials have charged James M Moore II, 34, of Boomer, with sexual abuse in the first degree and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian. Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau began an investigation following allegations of sexual abuse against a juvenile in June.

Officials have transported Moore to the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department urges individuals with any information regarding this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Related