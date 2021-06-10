Fayette County man faces child abuse allegations

CHARLTON HEIGHTS, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is facing child abuse allegations.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received a referral from Child Protective Services regarding a potential child abuse case having occurred in the Charlton Heights area.
Investigations indicate the suspect committed physical abuse upon a juvenile in April.
Gregory Lee McCann of Charlton Heights is charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury. His bond has been set at $25,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.
