Oak Hill man faces 19 counts of animal cruelty

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is facing animal cruelty allegations in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Animal Control responded to a home on Deepwater Mountain Rd. to conduct a check on a report of possible animal cruelty.

Multiple dogs were found to be in extreme poor health and covered in fleas. 19 total dogs were collected from the scene by animal control.

Randolph Blevins faces 19 counts of animal cruelty. He was able to post the $10,000 bond set by Fayette County Magistrate Court. He will now await court proceedings.

