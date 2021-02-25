Fayette County man charged with arson after allegedly setting home on fire

SMITHERS, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is arrested after allegedly setting his home on fire.

According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 28, officers were notified of a structure fire on Laird Street in Smithers.

Through investigation, it was discovered the property owner, Donald Naylor, was intoxicated. Naylor allegedly said he poured kerosene all over the interior of the structure.

Naylor is arrested for the offense of first degree arson. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $25,000 bond.