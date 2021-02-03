Fayette County man arrested on domestic battery, animal cruelty charges

SMITHERS, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested on domestic battery and animal cruelty charges after an incident at his home in Fayette County.

On Nov. 11, 2020, Fayette County deputies were dispatched to a post office parking lot in Smithers for a domestic incident no longer in progress. The meeting was called in by a third party individual.

When they arrived on scene, the victim said she and Jeramie Adkins had gotten into a domestic related incident at their residence. She said he was screaming and cursing at her, as well as throwing items.

The victim alleged Adkins struck her in the chest a couple times. He also kicked her dog in the face.

Adkins threatened to kill her numerous times throughout the night, saying he would “blow her brains out and if he had a gun, do it for her.”

The victim also said he cut the hose to her breathing machine and was impaired on heroin.

Adkins is arrested on domestic battery, animal cruelty and destruction of property charges. He is currently in South Central Regional Jail under a $2500 bond.