Fayette County man arrested for attempted murder

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- An Ansted man has been arrested for Attempted Murder in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

On September 9th 2020, Deputies and other first responders were dispatched to a call in the Ansted area regarding a female that may have been struck by a vehicle. The female victim was seriously injured with leg fractures, torso injuries, severe face/head trauma and was rushed to Charleston for medical treatment.

The circumstances surrounding how the victim was struck by the car was not immediately clear, and due to the extent of her injuries and Covid-19 restrictions at the hospital, investigators were unable to receive her account of the incident for a few weeks. It is now believed that the suspect driver had pushed the female from the vehicle as it was moving during the course of an argument.

Timothy Robert Maichle, 53 of Ansted, was arrested this afternoon on warrants obtained for Attempted Murder and 3rd Offense Domestic Battery (felony). He was arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office where his bond is set at $100,000, which he was unable to post.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.