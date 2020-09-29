Fayette County man arrested for assaulting employees, spitting on police

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail facing a long list of charges.

According to court documents, Montgomery Police were dispatched to Montgomery General Hospital about Tyler Schoolcraft, who had thrown a clipboard at two employees, striking one of them. Schoolcraft allegedly told the employees, “wait until you get off; I know when you get off.”

Smithers Police assisted in searching for Schoolcraft; when police approached him, he denied being Tyler Schoolcraft. Police say, based on the matching description, they detained him and transported him. Schoolcraft told police that he was not the person at the hospital.

Police say Schoolcraft was arrested about lying at the hospital. When Schoolcraft was placed in the police cruiser, he began beating his head off of the cage. Once arrived at the police office, Schoolcraft began to spit on the officer and flee. Schoolcraft refused to sit and tried to pull away and damaged the wall in the process. While attempting to fingerprint Schoolcraft, he attempted to grab a police officer’s knife, which caused police to use a distraction strike to get him to release the knife and gain control of him.

Schoolcraft is charged with two counts of assault on a healthcare worker, one count of battery on a healthcare worker, one count of obstructing, one count of assault on an officer, one count of battery on an officer, one count of attempting to flee, one count of attempting to disarm officer, and one count of failure to fingerprint.