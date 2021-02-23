Fayette County Health Department encourages COVID-19 vaccine registration

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Health Department was unable to administer COVID-19 vaccines last week due to winter weather.

The department has received a significant amount of vaccines for this week and will continue its distribution. In order for more community members to be prepared for vaccine availability, the department is encouraging those 16 and up to sign up for the vaccine list in a system called “Everbridge,” on the WV DHHR website.

“If you don’t have computer access or you’re not computer savvy, there’s a number there that they can also call,” said Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart. “Somebody can help walk you through getting registered. That is going to be how we get names to be able to call you in to come get vaccinated. Right now, if you’re not on that list, then we won’t know that you actually want or need that vaccine.”

The “Everbridge” system has been available since January and recently dropped its minimum age to sign up from 18 to 16.