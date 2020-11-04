Fayette County Election Results

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Final election results are in for Fayette County.

For County Commissioner, Allison Taylor, Republican, has beat incumbent Denise Scalph. The final vote was 9561 votes for Taylor versus 6,330 votes for Scalph.

For County Clerk, Michelle Holly, Democrat, has won against J. Brenemen. The final vote was Holly at 7,993 versus 7863 for Brenemen.

For Sheriff, Incumbent Mike Fridley significantly beat Chuck Miller. Fridley ended up with 9,971 votes versus Miller at 6,513.

For Fayette County Assessor, Eddie Young wins with 13,041 votes.

For Fayette County Surveyor, Jack Booda won with 12,472 votes.