Fayette County detectives search for Valley theft suspects

VALLEY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County detectives are hoping you recognize the suspects involved in multiple thefts in the Valley area.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says on two separate occasions, unidentified individuals shot down high tension power lines and stole the copper from them.

There has been over $50,000 in property taken and damage to the property. Appalachian Power is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that will assist Detectives in the resolution of the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Related