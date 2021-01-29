Fayette County couple facing child and animal neglect charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County couple is facing felony neglect charges after a welfare check at their home. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Thursday afternoon Fayette County Sheriffs Deputies responded to a residence in the Scarbro area to conduct a check on a subject after concerning posts on social media were made. Deputies found conditions inside the home deplorable and intolerable. Living in the home with the two adults were 3 children and 10 pets.

Joshua and Angela Elder of Scarbro are each charged with three counts of Child Neglect and ten counts of Animal Cruelty. Bail has been set at $45,000 for both parties. They now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.