Fayette County couple faces felony drug possession, conspiracy charges

SEWELL MOUNTAIN, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County couple is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Thursday night, deputies were patrolling Cavendish Rd. on Sewell Mountain when they performed a traffic stop. During the stop, they found heroin, methamphetamines, and paraphernalia consistent with the sale of narcotics.

When questioned, the female passenger of the car admitted they planned to sell the narcotics.

Brenda K. Rogers, 26, of Sewell Mountain, is charged with the felony offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics (two counts) and Felony Conspiracy.

Justin C. Holliday, 39, of Hico, is charged with the felony offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics (two counts) and Felony Conspiracy, as well as the misdemeanor offenses of Driving Without a License and Fraudulent MVI Sticker. Both individuals were transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

