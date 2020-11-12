Fayette County couple faces animal cruelty charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County couple is facing animal cruelty charges.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home on Armstrong Creek Road regarding a health and welfare check.

The deputies found 25 cats living in the home, with virtually every surface covered in feces and urine. The conditions were found to be completely deplorable.

Nicolle and Christopher Knotts were arrested and charged with 25 counts of Animal Cruelty each. They will now await court proceedings.