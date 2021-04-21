Fayette County community donates waste tires for recycling

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County community donates old tires to be recycled.

Cars and trucks lined up outside of Kroger to drop off tires that are no longer being used. Drop offs are limited to 10 tires per person and only tires from states residents are accepted.

“There’s so many tires laying around,” said Tire Donator Michael Tombs. “When we get an opportunity to bring free tires, you have to take that opportunity and bring it. For them to be able to collect as many tires as they can, it’s wonderful. It’s a good thing.”

The tire collection takes place on the third Wednesday of every month from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Related