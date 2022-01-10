Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly looks to be re-elected in current position

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Current Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly is filing her candidacy paperwork and announcing her bid for re-election to the position of County Clerk for the 2022 primary elections.

After filling the end of former county clerk Kelvin Holliday’s term for the past year, Holly is now running for her own six-year term.

“I think this past year since I’ve been in office we’ve done some really great things for the office in terms of modernizing how you access the information in our office, and just making things more transparent, trying to make those things as easy to access as possible. It’s a little exciting to get back into that end of campaigning and hopefully getting to talk to people,” Holly says.

Through modernizing the office’s digital platform, Holly’s efforts have also served as a way for people to learn more about the recent redistricting changes that followed the 2020 census.

