Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating early morning robbery

BOOMER, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning robbery in the Boomer area.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, early this morning, officers were dispatched to a home invasion/robbery in the Boomer area.

Deputies found that three men had entered a residence and held the occupants against their will, while money/items were stolen. Two of the assailants also struck two of the occupants, causing minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department is currently processing evidence and information in an attempt to identify the suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page, or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.