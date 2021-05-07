Fatal Car Crash Shuts Down Roads in Wyoming County

MABEN, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident on Lester Highway in Wyoming County.

In addition to the fatality, two others were transported to Raleigh General Hospital where they are currently being treated.

Raleigh County dispatchers received a call around 9:20 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021. The accident occurred near the county line between Raleigh and Wyoming counties.

Police tells WOAY roads off Lester Highway in that area are also closed and will be for a couple of hours. It is unclear what caused the accident.

Related