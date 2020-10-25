Family hosts second annual Derrick McMillion memorial car show

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The family of a now deceased racecar driver hold a car show to honor his memory.

Derrick McMillion was a racecar driver from the Beckley area and tragically passed away just a few years ago. His family and friends have since started an annual car show in his honor.

This marked the second annual show they’ve put on, and his brother Tyler McMillion says it’s incredible to see all the people who turned out to honor him.

“Just a little something to remember him by. Everybody knew him, didn’t have any enemies, he was always a good guy. And it means a lot to have so many people support us and help remember him as the good man that he was,” McMillion said.

Proceeds from the car show went to Derrick’s family.