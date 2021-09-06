Mask Mandate Effective Immediately in all Fayette County Schools

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One county is advised by the West Virginia Department of Education to install a mask mandate in all schools, effective immediately.

All Fayette County students and staff will be required to wear face masks/shields in schools beginning Tuesday. Since the start of the year, Fayette County has had to quarantine 788 students and place two schools on remote learning. The goal of the mandate is to keep schools open throughout the county and minimize quarantining in the case of exposure to COVID-19.

“If a student is vaccinated, they don’t have to quarantine,” said Fayette County Schools’ Superintendent Gary Hough. “That’s a big change that occurred, so that’s really important information that was already in the guidance. With both of those factors in place, if a student is vaccinated, they don’t have to quarantine. If they’re masked up, they don’t have to quarantine. That’s really why it’s very important.”

Hough added that Fayette County will monitor the mandate based on additional guidance from the state.

