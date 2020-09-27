Ex-student gets at least 20 years on sexual assault charges

By
Kassie Simmons
-

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An expelled Marshall University student was sentenced to at least 20 years of prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting another student.

Joseph Chase Hardin, 23, was sentenced Friday to no less than 10 years but no more then 25 years for each count, meaning he will serve at least 20 year but no more than 50 years, news outlets reported. He was also sentenced to 30 years of supervised release.

Hardin was convicted in August of two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Jurors also found him not guilty of two counts of sexual assault involving a second female student, news outlets reported.

Hardin was previously convicted of a misdemeanor battery charge after a former Marshall student said he raped her in a dorm room in 2016. Last year he was sentenced to a year in jail for violating probation in that case.

The university expelled Hardin in June 2019 after it learned of the latest allegations.

