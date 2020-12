UPDATE (12/15 @ 7 a.m.): Ewart Ave. is back open.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Ewart Ave. in Beckley is shut down this morning due to a motor vehicle accident.

According to the Raleigh County 911 Center, the call came in at 4:24 a.m. about a SUV that struck a pole.

The pole is down, and several power lines are down, as well.

Beckley Fire Department and Police Department are on scene.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.