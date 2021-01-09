Evan McDade signs with Fairmont State

CHARMCO, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier West senior Evan McDade has chosen to continue his baseball career at Fairmont State University.

The pitcher, who is leaning toward majoring in engineering, says he is also optimistic he’ll be able to play basketball with the Falcons, as he plays both sports for the Cavaliers.

He describes the college process as stressful, but felt that Fairmont State was the best fit for him. McDade also says it has been difficult dealing with the uncertain status of sports seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he is hopeful the Cavaliers will be able to have a baseball season this spring.