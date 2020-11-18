Erin O’Sullivan signs with Concord

GARDNER, WV (WOAY) – While COVID-19 has continued to affect high school sports, seniors have continued to make their college decisions.

PikeView senior Erin O’Sullivan signed her letter of intent Tuesday to run both cross country & track and field at Concord, and is leaning toward a business-related major.

While O’Sullivan opted out of the 2020 high school cross country season due to the coronavirus, she finished third individually in the 2019 state meet. She has also qualified for multiple state track meets while at PikeView.

O’Sullivan says staying close to home played a major role in choosing Concord. She is keeping a positive attitude about the chance to compete in the 2021-22 school year with the Mountain Lions.