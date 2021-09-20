Energy funds awarded to 16 WVa businesses, ag producers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — 16 small businesses and agriculture producers in rural West Virginia are receiving more than $177,000 from a federal government program that helps install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the awards Wednesday as well as $50,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to Woodlands Community Lenders through the Rural Business Development Grants program.

The energy grants are through the Rural Energy for America Program.

Awards of around $19,000 each will go to 121 West Washington, Pitsenbarger Farms and Opossum Creek Retreat, with smaller amounts to 3D Construction Properties, Sogefi USA, Appalachian Holiday Family Sales, Pop’s in Glenwood, Red House Farm, Mustain Farms, Swiftees, Atlantic Wallace, Zazen, Thinkstone Cellers, Kreinik Manufacturing Co., Silver Mist Stables and Rolling Thunder Vegetable Preserve.

