Eight COVID-related deaths reported in last 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 11, 2021, there have been 2,268,871 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 134,496 total cases and 2,338 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,302 2,085 217 70 Greenbrier 1,708 1,602 106 53 McDowell 1,082 1,007 75 20 Mercer 2,872 2,649 223 112 Monroe 824 795 29 14 Nicholas 909 809 100 12 Pocahontas 380 379 1 9 Raleigh 3,574 3,237 337 60 Summers 591 579 12 23 Wyoming 1,694 1,607 87 35

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 178 54 23

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Clay County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Lincoln County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, a 79-year old male from Hampshire County, a 75-year old male from Mason County, a 73-year old male from Nicholas County, and an 85-year old male from Logan County.

“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “Our sincere condolences are extended to these families.”

As part of its ongoing quality assurance process, DHHR learned that 168 COVID-19 related deaths were not reported properly by healthcare facilities. These deaths will be reported on the COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, March 12, 2021.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,276), Berkeley (9,931), Boone (1,626), Braxton (787), Brooke (2,037), Cabell (8,037), Calhoun (232), Clay (380), Doddridge (475), Fayette (2,743), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,112), Greenbrier (2,440), Hampshire (1,553), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,305), Harrison (4,937), Jackson (1,691), Jefferson (3,682), Kanawha (12,293), Lewis (1,063), Lincoln (1,262), Logan (2,764), Marion (3,756), Marshall (3,078), Mason (1,800), McDowell (1,384), Mercer (4,270), Mineral (2,599), Mingo (2,181), Monongalia (8,243), Monroe (973), Morgan (942), Nicholas (1,228), Ohio (3,677), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (810), Pocahontas (599), Preston (2,605), Putnam (4,319), Raleigh (4,870), Randolph (2,424), Ritchie (629), Roane (508), Summers (702), Taylor (1,093), Tucker (509), Tyler (637), Upshur (1,717), Wayne (2,615), Webster (334), Wetzel (1,100), Wirt (360), Wood (7,205), Wyoming (1,765).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Greenbrier County in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For daily testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.