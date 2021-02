McDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was detected near McDowell County at 10:54 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The earthquake was detected on the West Virginia/Virginia border.

Earthquake magnitudes can reach upwards of 8.0. Earthquakes between 2.5 – 5.4 are usually felt, but only cause minor damages.