Early Signing Day complete for December 2020

WOAY – Wednesday marked the early Signing Day for 2020-21 high school football seniors, who put pen to paper on where they would continue their careers as student-athletes.

West Virginia had 16 players commit to the Mountaineers on Wednesday, including Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum. Head coach Neal Brown says he is optimistic there will be additional signees in February.

Marshall had a nine-player class, including Poca’s Ethan Payne and Morgantown’s John McConnell.

Southern West Virginia had one player sign with a Division I program, as Princeton’s Josiah Honaker will play at Morgan State next year; there is a ceremony for Honaker planned for Friday. Also, Georgia native Jordan Slocum announced on Twitter Wednesday he is headed to Bluefield State College; the school announced this summer they would restart a football program in 2021.