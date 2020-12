BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – An early morning structure fire has been reported in Beckley.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, the call came in at 2:47 a.m. about a structure fire on Johnstown Rd., near the intersection of S Kanawha St.

Beckley Fire Department is still on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

