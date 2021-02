HARPER HEIGHTS, WV (WOAY) – An early morning shooting incident is reported in the Harper Heights area of Beckley.

Details are limited, but according to dispatchers, the call came in at 3:05 a.m.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Jan Care Ambulance responded to the scene. One person was injured, but the extent of his or her injuries is unclear.

