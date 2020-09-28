Duncan, Tigers win Region 3 titles

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Monday marked the start of the high school fall sports preseason, with regional golf tournaments taking place this week throughout the area.
Grandview County Club was the site of the Class AA Region 3 tournament, with Shady Spring winning the team championship, led by senior and individual medalist Todd Duncan. The reigning individual state champion shot a round of 73, while teammate Tanner Vest posted 78.
For schools that sent at least three golfers to the tournament, the top three scores are counted as part of the team score, and the top two teams from each region advance to the state tournament in Wheeling. Also qualifying are the top two individuals from teams not already in the state tournament.
CLASS AA REGION 3 TOURNAMENT AT GRANDVIEW
Top five teams
Shady Spring – 239
Herbert Hoover – 245
Westside – 258
Nicholas County – 265
Wyoming East – 271
Individual qualifiers: Kerri-Anne Cook (Westside), Logan Miller (Wyoming East)
CLASS A REGION 3 TOURNAMENT AT PIPESTEM
Top five teams
Pocahontas County – 268
Webster County – 285
Summers County – 289
Midland Trail – 291
Charleston Catholic – 303
Individual qualifiers: Indy Eades (Midland Trail), Evan Sayre (Charleston Catholic)