Duncan, Tigers win Region 3 titles

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Monday marked the start of the high school fall sports preseason, with regional golf tournaments taking place this week throughout the area.

Grandview County Club was the site of the Class AA Region 3 tournament, with Shady Spring winning the team championship, led by senior and individual medalist Todd Duncan. The reigning individual state champion shot a round of 73, while teammate Tanner Vest posted 78.

For schools that sent at least three golfers to the tournament, the top three scores are counted as part of the team score, and the top two teams from each region advance to the state tournament in Wheeling. Also qualifying are the top two individuals from teams not already in the state tournament.

CLASS AA REGION 3 TOURNAMENT AT GRANDVIEW

Top five teams

Shady Spring – 239

Herbert Hoover – 245

Westside – 258

Nicholas County – 265

Wyoming East – 271

Individual qualifiers: Kerri-Anne Cook (Westside), Logan Miller (Wyoming East)

CLASS A REGION 3 TOURNAMENT AT PIPESTEM

Top five teams

Pocahontas County – 268

Webster County – 285

Summers County – 289

Midland Trail – 291

Charleston Catholic – 303

Individual qualifiers: Indy Eades (Midland Trail), Evan Sayre (Charleston Catholic)