DUI simulator to visit Raleigh County High Schools

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) has resumed the DUI Simulator program and will visit Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday, September 13, Independence on Wednesday, September 14, and Shady Spring High Schools on Thursday, September 15. The program offers youth the opportunity to safely experience various driving conditions and hazards in an enhanced simulation displaying West Virginia wildlife.

The driver’s seat moves in reaction to the course as the program simulates difficulties drivers will experience at various blood alcohol content (BAC) levels. Additionally, the program includes a classroom lecture that collects relevant statistical data to aid prevention efforts. State Farm, National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA), and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) provide the funding and the trailer for the DUI simulator.

Related