Drug arrest performed in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A traffic stop in Fayetteville leads to a drug arrest.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting routine traffic enforcement on US Route 19 in Fayetteville Tuesday evening. The Deputy executed a stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a quantity of methamphetamines and heroin along with scales and packaging materials. Also located was a quantity of cash.

Jeremey Robinson, 40 of Nicholas County, was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.