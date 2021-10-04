Dragon’s Den Comics & Games celebrates new store location in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local tabletop game store held a ribbon cutting for their new location.

Dragon’s Den Comics & Games has been a staple of downtown Beckley for years. They sell a variety of tabletop products, including trading cards, books, models, paints and more.

According to the store’s owner Allen Walker, due to increased demand they ended up outgrowing their old space on Main St., and have now opened a new larger store on North Eisenhower Dr.

“I’m gonna miss the old place,” Walker said. “We had four excellent years there, but we’re looking forward to many excellent years at this new location.”

The new location is located on 606 North Eisenhower Dr. in Beckley, and they are now open for customers.

