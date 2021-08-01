Downtown coffee shop reopening its doors thanks to a local organization

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – The Coal Bucket Coffee Shop located in the Historic Mountainair Hotel right in downtown Mt. Hope is reopening its doors after a long break but is finally ready to fire up the espresso machine once again.

“This was such a staple in Mt. Hope to some of the Mt. Hope community members that we felt the need to get it open again to get a community spot where they can just come in for 5 to 10 minutes and meet and just have an enjoyable time,” says Carrie Kidd, Executive Director of Harmony for Hope.

The coffee shop, along with a salon, was previously owned by Joyce and Harvey Cottle of the Historic Cottle Mountainair, but after deciding not to open them up in the midst of the pandemic, the local non-profit Harmony for Hope picked up the tradition of having this small-town coffee shop.

“It’s great to be open because we are excited about what we have to offer to the community,” she says. “This is a subsidiary of our organization Harmony for Hope, so all proceeds that come into the coffee shop will then be redistributed back into the Mt. Hope community, so we’re really excited to be able to see our community members and see that their donations are being used back in the community.”

While an official grand opening has yet to take place, Harmony for Hope is holding a soft-opening to get it up and running, and to help, they are bringing their Sunday morning Music on Main event to the coffee shop.

“We offer it free to the community, just music and a time to come out and meet with everybody. We are hoping this will be a big hit,” Kidd adds.

The Coal Bucket Coffee Shop will currently be serving gourmet coffee, cappuccinos, and ice cream but may expand its menu later on in the future.

The coffee shop will now be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m to 9 p.m. You can visit Harmony for Hope on Facebook for any updates regarding its opening.

