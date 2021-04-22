DOUBLE TROUBLE

People who use both alcohol and marijuana are some of the most dangerous drivers on the road — they are significantly more likely to speed, text, intentionally run red lights, and drive aggressively than those who don’t. This is according to data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. They also are far more likely to report driving under the influence of alcohol than those who consume only alcohol and not marijuana.

The AAA Foundation’s annual Traffic Safety Culture index found that drivers who use both marijuana and alcohol were significantly more prone to driving under the influence of alcohol versus those who only drink alcohol but do not use marijuana. These motorists identified as someone who consumed alcohol and used marijuana in the past 30 days, and in some cases, they may have used both at the same time. They also engage in various other dangerous driving behaviors far more than drivers who consume either just alcohol or abstain from either drinking alcohol or using marijuana.

Unsurprisingly, the study found drivers who neither drink alcohol nor use marijuana were considerably less likely to engage in the sorts of risky behavior examined. This Foundation research was published in January 2021 in the peer-reviewed journal Transportation Research Record.

According to government data, alcohol and marijuana are the most widely used drugs in the United States.

West Virginia is one of 19 states that has legalized marijuana for medicinal use only.

Related