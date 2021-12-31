Doege, Wright enter transfer portal

WOAY – Two notable contributors to West Virginia’s offense – quarterback Jarret Doege & wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. – both posted on social media Friday that they will enter the transfer portal.

Doege, who began his collegiate career at Bowling Green and transferred to West Virginia before the 2019 season, threw for 3,048 yards this fall, recording 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions; he also ran for one touchdown in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Minnesota. Doege threw for more than 6,000 yards total in two-plus seasons in Morgantown.

Wright was the leading receiver for WVU, recording 672 yards on 60 receptions with five touchdowns. He returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown on September 11 in a 66-0 win over LIU, and had two scores in WVU’s win at Kansas that clinched bowl eligibility for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia went 6-7 in 2021.

Related