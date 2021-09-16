“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – SEPT. 16, 2021

|
UPDATE WEST VIRGINIA – (WOAY)
Full Ride College Scholarship Winners
Waylon Gilkeson, Rupert
Brenden McCutcheon, Morgantown
Katelyn Roberts, Spurlockville
Caden Staggers, Keyser
[To be announced]
Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner
Aron Sattler, Mount Nebo
Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner
Hazen Powell, Morgantown
$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner
Nikki Sites, Petersburg
Free Gas for 10 Years Winners
Nathan Flesher, Grafton
Lewis Wood, Hico
Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners
Bryan Hall, Vienna
Shannon Ridgeway, Delray
Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners
Shawn Matthews, Maidsville
Virginia Perry, Isaban
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Carolyn McCafferty, Moundsville
Carl Miller, Mannington
Stephen Schoenberger, Morgantown
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
LeAnne Call, Hurricane
Margaret Lesser, Elkins
Jimmy Tincher, Huntington
Ski Resort Season Passes Winners
Mark Burton, Sutton
Shirley Carter, Ronceverte
Thomas Guire, Mabie
Michael Velin, Morgantown
Wesley Weese, Elkview
UPDATE – GREENBRIER COUNTY (WOAY) – Waylon Gilkeson, a Custodian at Greenbrier West High School is awarded with a Four Year, Full Ride Scholarship.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the winners of more than 20 incredible prizes through his “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Brenden McCutcheon of Morgantown, Katelyn Roberts of Spurlockville, and Caden Staggers of Keyser have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.
Two additional scholarship winners, as well as winners of a luxury high-end sports car and a prize of free gas for 10 years will be revealed later today.
Today marks the third of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”