“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – SEPT. 16, 2021

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners

Waylon Gilkeson, Rupert

Brenden McCutcheon, Morgantown

Katelyn Roberts, Spurlockville

Caden Staggers, Keyser

Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner

Aron Sattler, Mount Nebo

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

Hazen Powell, Morgantown

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Nikki Sites, Petersburg

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Nathan Flesher, Grafton

Lewis Wood, Hico

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Bryan Hall, Vienna

Shannon Ridgeway, Delray

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Shawn Matthews, Maidsville

Virginia Perry, Isaban

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Carolyn McCafferty, Moundsville

Carl Miller, Mannington

Stephen Schoenberger, Morgantown

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

LeAnne Call, Hurricane

Margaret Lesser, Elkins

Jimmy Tincher, Huntington

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Mark Burton, Sutton

Shirley Carter, Ronceverte

Thomas Guire, Mabie

Michael Velin, Morgantown

Wesley Weese, Elkview

UPDATE – GREENBRIER COUNTY (WOAY) – Waylon Gilkeson, a Custodian at Greenbrier West High School is awarded with a Four Year, Full Ride Scholarship.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the winners of more than 20 incredible prizes through his “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Brenden McCutcheon of Morgantown, Katelyn Roberts of Spurlockville, and Caden Staggers of Keyser have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.

Two additional scholarship winners, as well as winners of a luxury high-end sports car and a prize of free gas for 10 years will be revealed later today.

Today marks the third of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”